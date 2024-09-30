World Countries Urge Temporary Ceasefire in “Israeli” War on Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

A group of world countries has issued a joint statement, calling for a three-week ceasefire in “Israel’s” aggression against Lebanon.

The statement, which was released at the conclusion of an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday, followed talks led by France and the United States.

It said the “intolerable” situation between “Israel” and Lebanon “presents an unacceptable risk of a broader regional escalation.”

"We call for an immediate 21-day ceasefire across the Lebanon-Israel border to provide space for diplomacy," added the statement signed by Australia, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the UK, the US and Qatar.

The statement further mentioned: “It is time to conclude a diplomatic settlement that enables civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes in safety.”

The joint statement also called for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, where an “Israeli” genocidal war has martyred 41,495, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023.

The death toll from “Israeli” aerial assaults across Lebanon since October has reached 1,247 with some 5,278 injured. In retaliation, Hezbollah has fired barrages of rockets into the occupied territories.

Speaking at Wednesday’s Security Council meeting, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said “Israel” “is spreading terror and fear among the Lebanese citizens in full view of the world.”

“Israel is violating our sovereignty by sending their warplanes and drones to our skies,” he noted. “Hundreds of civilians lost their life within a few days. Hospitals are overwhelmed, unable to accept more injured.”

Mikati further warned that his country is the “victim of an electronic cyber aggression and of an air and maritime aggression that can turn into a ground aggression and can become an all-out regional war.”