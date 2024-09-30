Iran: ‘Israel’ Seeks A Full-Scale War, Doesn’t Deserve UN Membership

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that the ‘Israeli” entity is after igniting a “full-scale war” in the West Asia region, saying the entity “does not deserve” to be a member of the United Nations due to its deadly and incendiary provocations.

The top diplomat made the remarks in New York on Thursday, addressing an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation in the region, which was held with a focus on Lebanon.

The meeting came amid the entity’s ongoing genocidal war on the Gaza Strip and escalated deadly attacks against Lebanon.

This comes as Iran’s President stressed that “Israeli” entity has been defeated in its genocidal war on Gaza and now cannot “repair its myth of invincibility” through resorting to barbarism against Lebanon.

"In continuation of its brutality in occupied Palestine, the apartheid-occupying ‘Israel’ is now waging an unjust war of aggression against Lebanon and targeting innocent people across the border and deep inside the territory,” Araghchi said.

He cited the case of the entity’s detonating thousands of booby-trapped pagers and walkie-talkie radios across the country on September 18 and 19, martyring at least 39 people and wounding 3,000 others.

The “Israeli” entity "deliberately" detonated the explosives that had been planted in advance inside the devices, the official said, describing the atrocity as a "new version of terrorism" that "must sound the alarm for the entire international community since this is the most outrageous manifestation of the weaponization of ordinary communication devices."

He warned that such atrocity could "establish a very dangerous precedent that could be easily replicated by other terrorist groups and entities besides ‘Israel’."

Araghchi denounced the United States, “Israel’s” biggest supporter, for refusing to allow issuance of “a simple press statement” by the Security Council in condemnation of the “mass terror' operation”.

The official reaffirmed the Islamic Republic’s all-out support for the Lebanese people’s “heroic” defense of the country in the face of “Israel”, referring to the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah’s ongoing anti- “Israeli” operations.

Addressing the same meeting, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned, “Hell is breaking loose in Lebanon. As I told the General Assembly yesterday, we should all be alarmed by the escalation. Lebanon is at the brink.”

“An all-out war must be avoided at all costs. It would surely be an all-out catastrophe. The people of Lebanon…and the people of the world cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza.”