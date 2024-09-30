- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, September 25, 2024
4 days ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable Resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted “Ilaniya” Base with a barrage of Fadi-1 missiles.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:30 a.m. the Mossad headquarters in the suburbs of Tel Aviv with a Qader-1 ballistic missile. This headquarters is responsible for assassinating leaders and blowing up pagers as well as the wireless devices.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted “Hatzor” Settlement with dozens of missiles.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Northern Region Command Headquarters at “Dado” Base with dozens of missiles.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted “Sa’ar” Settlement with barrages of missiles.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted “Kiryat Motzkin” Settlement with barrages of missiles.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the explosives factory at “Zikhron” area with a barrage of Fadi-3 missiles.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted for the 2nd time the “Kiryat Motzkin” Settlement with barrages of Fadi-1 missiles.
- The Islamic Resistance’s air defense units repelled two hostile warplanes over Hula and Meis Al-Jabal with appropriate weapons, forcing them to retreat away from the Lebanese airspace.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the espionage devices at the Ramya Site with appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit that led to their destruction.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted “Biranit” Barracks with heavy artillery shells, scoring a direct hit.
{And victory is not but from Allah, the Exalted in Might, the Wise.}
