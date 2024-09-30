Qader 1: Hezbollah’s Ballistic Missile That Targeted Tel Aviv

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah’s Military Media released on Wednesday a footage that detailed the specifications of the Qader-1 short-range ballistic missile.

On Wednesday morning, the Islamic Resistance launched its first-ever ballistic missile strike on the Israeli intelligence agency’s [Mossad] headquarters in Tel Aviv.

According to the footage, Qader-1 is a tactical short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile equipped with a maneuverable reentry vehicle [MaRV], which holds a 500 kg warhead.

Specifications:

Caliber: 620 mm

Length: 7665 mm

Total weight: 2870 kg

Warhead weight: 500 kg

Range: 190 km

With these specifications, Hezbollah has showcased a unique tactical weapon that has not been put to use or displayed by any other Resistance faction in the region.

The warhead is also capable of aerial maneuvers and can precisely strike its targets.

It is worth noting that such weapons are equipped with guidance systems and other electronics, differentiating them from Hezbollah's unguided rocket artillery weapons, such as the Katyusha and Fadi series of rockets.

Qader-1's range of 190 km means that the missile is capable of precisely striking any of the “Israeli” entity’s strategic sites and bases within the Gush Dan area [Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area] and beyond.