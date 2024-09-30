No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Qader 1: Hezbollah’s Ballistic Missile That Targeted Tel Aviv

Qader 1: Hezbollah’s Ballistic Missile That Targeted Tel Aviv
folder_openLebanon access_time 4 days ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah’s Military Media released on Wednesday a footage that detailed the specifications of the Qader-1 short-range ballistic missile.

On Wednesday morning, the Islamic Resistance launched its first-ever ballistic missile strike on the Israeli intelligence agency’s [Mossad] headquarters in Tel Aviv.

According to the footage, Qader-1 is a tactical short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile equipped with a maneuverable reentry vehicle [MaRV], which holds a 500 kg warhead.

Specifications:

Caliber: 620 mm

Length: 7665 mm

Total weight: 2870 kg

Warhead weight: 500 kg

Range: 190 km

With these specifications, Hezbollah has showcased a unique tactical weapon that has not been put to use or displayed by any other Resistance faction in the region.

The warhead is also capable of aerial maneuvers and can precisely strike its targets.

It is worth noting that such weapons are equipped with guidance systems and other electronics, differentiating them from Hezbollah's unguided rocket artillery weapons, such as the Katyusha and Fadi series of rockets.

Qader-1's range of 190 km means that the missile is capable of precisely striking any of the “Israeli” entity’s strategic sites and bases within the Gush Dan area [Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area] and beyond.

 

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah IslamicResistance

Comments

  1. Related News
Qader 1: Hezbollah’s Ballistic Missile That Targeted Tel Aviv

Qader 1: Hezbollah’s Ballistic Missile That Targeted Tel Aviv

4 days ago
“Israel’s” Barbarism on Lebanon Continues: More than 70 Civilians Martyred

“Israel’s” Barbarism on Lebanon Continues: More than 70 Civilians Martyred

4 days ago
Reuters: Hezbollah is ‘Israel’s’ Most Formidable Enemy, It Enjoys Flexible Chain of Command

Reuters: Hezbollah is ‘Israel’s’ Most Formidable Enemy, It Enjoys Flexible Chain of Command

5 days ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, September 24, 2024

5 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 30-09-2024 Hour: 01:05 Beirut Timing

whatshot