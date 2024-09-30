“Israel’s” Barbarism on Lebanon Continues: More than 70 Civilians Martyred

By Staff, Agencies

At least 70 citizens were martyred and 400 were injured on Wednesday in the continuous barbaric “Israeli” aggression targeting several regions across the Lebanese South and Beqaa.

In detail, 22 people were martyred across Maaisara, Joun, and Ras Asta, and 48 others were injured.

In Hermel and Beqaa, the death toll increased to 12 killed and 73 injured in a series of consecutive raids across both cities. This comes as an “Israeli” massacre left 11 martyred including at least three children and women, in the town of Younin.

Meanwhile, in the Nabatieh province in the South, 20 citizens were martyred and 88 others were wounded in the relentless “Israeli” aggression across the distinct.

The “Israeli” aggression has not ceased to this moment, and continues targeting homes, residential buildings, and stores, across various areas in Lebanon.

Since the aggression on Lebanon began on October 8, the overall martyrdom toll has reached 1,247, with 5,278 injured, many of whom are civilians, including women and children. More than half of these casualties have occurred within the past three days as the occupation intensifies its assaults.

“Israeli” airstrikes have primarily targeted southern and eastern Lebanon, with a series of raids conducted on towns such as Kawthariyet El-Saiyad, Toul, Kfarsir, and Kfarhatta, where a house was destroyed.

These attacks follow earlier bombardments of villages across southern Lebanon, including Adaisseh, al-Hosh, Burj al-Shamali, Majdal Zoun, Kfar Kila, Kfara, Yater, Eastern Zawtar, Adloun, Mays al-Jabal, Aita Al-Shaab, Kfar Shouba, Haddatha, and Haris. Other areas impacted include Ras al-Usta in Byblos, Hermel in the east, and Douris near Baalbek, with two people injured in Ras al-Usta.

More airstrikes hit Harouf, al-Nasiriya neighborhood, al-Mansouri, al-Haneya, al-Masaken neighborhood, al-Abbasiya, Burj Rahhal, the outskirts of Mahrouna, the area surrounding the Lebanese-Italian Hospital near the southern entrance to the city of Tyre, Houmine al-Fawqa, al-Marwaniyah, the outskirts of the town of al-Bissariyah, and the intersection of the town of Maarakeh.