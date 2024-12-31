Imam Khamenei: Hezbollah is Victorious, Final Victory is for Resistance Front

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei assured that Hezbollah is so far the winner of the ongoing war with “Israel”, adding the “final victory in this battle will be for the resistance front”.

Addressing a group of veterans and activists in the field of Jihad and resistance in Tehran Wednesday, the Leader likened the “Israeli” war on Palestine and Lebanon to former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Iran.

“Today, an incident similar to the imposed war can be seen in Palestine and Lebanon,” Imam Khamenei said, referring to the 1980-1988 war.

His Eminence further added: “The people of Palestine and Gaza are fighting in the cause of Allah. Lebanon's Hezbollah is also waging jihad in the cause Allah. Hezbollah is victorious.”

In parallel, Imam Khamenei dismissed US claims of having no advance knowledge about pager and walkie-talkie attacks in Lebanon.

“The Americans say they are not involved and have no information, but they have both information and are involved. The current American government needs the victory of the Zionist regime in the upcoming elections,” he said.

The Leader also said Iran is vociferously opposed to the US domination system and that the Islamic Republic will never submit to American bullying.