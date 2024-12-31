US, Canada Rallies: End ‘Israeli’ Aggressions, Hand Off Lebanon Now

By Staff, Agencies

Thousands of protesters filled the streets of New York, raising their voices to condemn the ongoing “Israeli” barbarism in Gaza, which they described as genocide, and the escalating aggression on Lebanon.

The demonstrators, many of whom had been consistently attending for months to express their outrage, chanted in unison, demanding an immediate ceasefire and calling for an end to the “Israeli” carnage.

NYPD officers, equipped with helmets and batons, stood on high alert, exuding an intimidating presence as they monitored the protest. Their tense posture and watchful eyes conveyed a readiness for confrontation, giving the impression that they were prepared to use force, if necessary, even when it is not.

In downtown Washington, DC, a large-scale protest erupted as countless US citizens gathered to demand an end to US funding for “Israeli” military aggressions, which they condemned as war crimes.

The demonstrators filled the streets with chants and signs denouncing the genocide in Gaza and urging the US government to stop its financial support for "Israel". The protest showcased widespread public outrage and a growing movement calling for a change in US foreign policy regarding West Asia.

Protesters marching from the White House to the Washington Post headquarters Tuesday night chanted, "Hands off Lebanon now!" and expressed solidarity with victims across West Asia with calls of "From Gaza to Beirut, all our martyrs, we salute!"

They also demanded an immediate arms embargo, urging US President Joe Biden to halt US arms shipments to "Israel".

In an emergency demonstration Tuesday night, 500 people marched through downtown Montreal to protest “Israeli” aggression in Lebanon and what they described as a "holocaust" in Gaza. It is worth noting that another march is planned for tonight, aimed at condemning Canada’s lack of response to “Israeli” aggression.

In Ottawa, people took to the streets with a huge turnout against the “Israeli” aggression on innocent civilians.

They expressed support for the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples.