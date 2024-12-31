- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, September 24, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable Resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the “Megiddo” military airport west of Afula with barrages of Fadi 1 and Fadi-2 missiles.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the “Ramat David” base and airport with a barrage of Fadi-2 missiles.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the “Megiddo” military airport west of Afula for the 2ng time with a salvo of Fadi-2 missiles.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Amos Base [the main transport and logistical support base for the northern region] with a barrage of Fadi-1 missiles.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the bombs factory in “Zikhron”, located 60 km from the border, with a salvo of Fadi-2 missiles.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the “Megiddo” military airport west of Afula with a salvo of Fadi-2 missiles.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted “Kiryat Shmona” settlement with barrages of rockets.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the logistical stores of the 146th Division at “Naftali” Base with a salvo of missiles.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted “Eliakim” camp belonging to the northern command south of Haifa with a barrage of Fadi-2 missiles.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the main warehouses of the northern region at “Nimra” Base with dozens of missiles.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the “Rosh Pinna” settlement with rockets.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the “Shimshon” Base [a leadership preparation center and regional preparation unit] with Fadi-3 missiles.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the “HaGoshrim” settlement with a barrage of rockets.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted “Katzrin” settlement with a barrage of rockets.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted “Gesher HaZiv” settlement with salvos of rockets.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the command headquarters of the northern region in the "Israeli" army at “Dado” base with 50 missiles.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the command headquarters of the northern region in the "Israeli" army at the Dado base for the 2nd time with 40 missiles.
- The Islamic Resistance launched an aerial operation with a squadron of offensive drones that targeted the positions of soldiers and officers at headquarters of the special naval “Shayetet 13” operations unit within “Atlit” base, scoring accurate hits.
{And victory is not but from Allah, the Exalted in Might, the Wise.}
Comments
- Related News