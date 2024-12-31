Erdogan: Netanyahu must Be Stopped Just like Hitler

By Staff, Agencies

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged the international community to take action against Benjamin Netanyahu's “murder network,” once again likening the “Israeli” prime minister to Adolf Hitler.

In his address to the 79th UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, Erdogan condemned the “Israeli” government's actions in Gaza, describing the Palestinian enclave as a “concentration camp.”

“Just as Hitler was stopped by the alliance of humanity 70 years ago, Netanyahu and his murder network must be stopped by the alliance of humanity,” Erdogan said. He accused Netanyahu of trying to “drag the entire region into war for the sake of his political fortunes.”

Erdogan criticized the UN for its failure to “prevent the genocide in Gaza” and called for reforms to make the organization more representative and effective. He stated that the Security Council was too focused on the interests of its five permanent members and was failing to protect international peace and security.

Erdogan accused countries that unconditionally support “Israel”, including the United States, of being complicit in the violence against Palestinians. He emphasized the need for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, as well as a captive-detainee exchange and uninterrupted humanitarian aid.

Erdogan reiterated his support for a lawsuit filed by South Africa at the International Court of Justice [ICJ] to hold “Israel” accountable for its crimes against humanity in Gaza.