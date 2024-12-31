No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Hezbollah Targets with A Ballistic Missile The Mossad Center in ’Tel Aviv’

folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
By Staff

Hezbollah issued the following statement: 

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful      
      
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}       
Allah Almighty is Truthful      
    
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable Resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 6:30 a.m. the Mossad headquarters in the suburbs of Tel Aviv with a “Qader 1” ballistic missile. This headquarters is responsible for assassinating leaders and blowing up pagers as well as the wireless devices.
    
{And victory is not but from Allah, the Exalted in Might, the Wise.}

Israel Lebanon mossad Hezbollah Tel Aviv IslamicResistance

