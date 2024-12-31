Pezeshkian: Defeated in Gaza, ‘Israel’ Can’t Repair Myth of Invincibility with Barbarism in Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed that the “Israeli” entity has been defeated in its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip and now cannot “repair its myth of invincibility” through resorting to barbarism against Lebanon.

Pezeshkian made the remarks in New York on Tuesday, addressing the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He was referring to the entity’s failure in the face of the Gaza-based resistance movement Hamas in the Palestinian territory and the escalation of the entity’s attacks against Lebanon since the onset of the war.

Pezeshkian said, “The insane ‘Israeli’ barbarism in Lebanon should be stopped before setting the region and the world on fire.”

“Naturally, the blind and terrorist crimes of the past days and the extensive aggression against Lebanon that shed the blood of thousands of innocent people will not remain unanswered,” he added.

“Those governments that stand in the way of cessation of this terrible catastrophe and still call themselves defenders of the human rights, have to bear the consequences [of these atrocities],” the president noted.

Pezeshkian, meanwhile, pointed to the entity’s killing of more than 41,000 Palestinians, mostly woman and children, during the course of the Gaza war that began on October 7.

“The people of the world have witnessed the nature of ‘Israel’ throughout the past year. They have seen how the entity’s rulers perpetrate crimes,” he said.

The entity, though, refers to its “genocide, war crime, and state terrorism as ‘legitimate defense’ and identifies hospitals, kindergartens, and schools as ‘legitimate military targets,’” the president noted.

He also denounced branding of those who have been protesting the “Israeli” war across the world as “ant-Semites,” pledging that the Islamic Republic stands by the international protesters.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian addressed the issue of the Palestinians’ right to self-determination, lambasting the “Israeli” entity and its supporters for trying to identify the Palestinians, “who have risen up [to claim the right] after seven decades of occupation and humiliation, as ‘terrorists.’”

“The only means of ending the 70-year nightmare of insecurity in the West Asia and the world lies in restoration of the Palestinian people’s rights to self-determination,” he noted.

“We believe that through such mechanism, sustainable peace can be achieved. It is only through this course that Muslims, Jews, and Christians can end up living in one land alongside one another amid calm and away from racism and apartheid,” the Iranian president stated.

Pezeshkian said Iran pursued peace for the entirety of the international community, asserting, “We want peace for all and are not after engaging in war and fighting with anyone.”

“Take a look at the contemporary history of the region. Iran has never acted as an initiator of any war,” the president said, adding that the country had, in all cases, “just heroically defended itself in the face of others’ aggression and caused the aggressors to regret [their transgressions].”

Throughout its modern history, Iran has repeatedly been subjected to threats, warfare, occupation, and sanctions, he said, noting how other countries withheld their assistance from the country, ignored its assertions of neutrality, and even backed the aggressors on those occasions.

“We have learned through experience that we can only rely on the people and our indigenous capabilities. The Islamic Republic is intent on providing and guaranteeing its own security, not on causing insecurity for others,” Pezeshkian remarked.

He noted that the country had not only neither occupied any foreign territory nor coveted the interests of other countries, but also had repeatedly forwarded various proposals to its neighbors and international organizations for establishment of sustainable peace and stability in the region.

“We have spoken about the necessity of regional unity and formation of a strong region,” the president stated.

Realization of such prospect, he said, depended on such principles as the regional countries’ attaching respect to the essence of good-neighborliness, their rejection of foreign intervention due to its contribution to insecurity, their common endeavor towards emergence of a new, inclusive, and sustainable regional order that benefits the interests of all, and finally the countries’ refraining from using their resources towards attritional competitions and arms races.

“Our region suffers from war, sectarian tensions, terrorism, extremism, drug smuggling, shortage of water resources, refugee crises, environmental destruction, and foreign interference,” Pezeshkian said, adding, “We can address these common challenges towards ensuring a better future for the next generations.”