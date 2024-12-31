“Israeli” Massacre on Lebanon Continues: More than 500 Martyred

By Staff, Agencies

The martyrdom toll from the “Israeli” airstrikes on Lebanon has risen to 558 as global condemnations pour in over the entity’s bloody genocide.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said 50 children were among those who lost their lives in Monday's massacre. More than 1,800 people were also wounded.

The Monday attacks a marked the deadliest day of violence over the past 35 years in Lebanon.

This comes as Lebanese families displaced from villages farther south slept in shelters hastily set up in schools in Beirut and the coastal city of Sidon. Some who did not find shelter elsewhere slept in cars and parks and on the seaside corniche.

Monday’s heavy bombardment sent thousands fleeing from south Lebanon. Hotels in Beirut were quickly booked to capacity and apartments in the mountains surrounding the capital were snapped up by families seeking safe accommodations.

Some offered up empty apartments or rooms in their houses in social media posts, while volunteers set up a kitchen at an empty gas station in Beirut to cook meals for the displaced.

In the eastern city of Baalbek, the state-run National News Agency reported that lines formed at bakeries and gas stations as residents rushed to stock up on essential supplies in anticipation of another round of “Israeli” strikes on Tuesday.

The United Nations said that tens of thousands of people had fled their homes in Lebanon since Monday.

"Tens of thousands of people were forced from their homes yesterday and overnight, and the numbers continue to grow," U.N. refugee agency spokesman Matthew Saltmarsh told reporters in Geneva, adding that "the toll on civilians is unacceptable".