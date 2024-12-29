By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, September 22, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

And in retaliation for the repeated “Israeli” attacks that targeted various Lebanese regions and led to the martyrdom of many civilians, the Islamic Resistance targeted the “Ramat David” Base and airport with dozens of Fadi 1 and Fadi 2 missile. And in retaliation for the repeated “Israeli” attacks that targeted various Lebanese regions and led to the martyrdom of many civilians, the Islamic Resistance targeted for the 2nd time the “Ramat David” Base and airport with dozens of Fadi 1 and Fadi 2 missile. And as an initial response to the brutal "Israeli" massacre in various Lebanese regions on Tuesday and Wednesday [the Pager and wireless devices massacre], the Islamic Resistance targeted the “Rafael” military industries complexes, specialized in electronic devices and equipment that are located in the “Zvulun” area north of Haifa with dozens of Fadi 1, Fadi 2 and Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched two air operations with squadrons of offensive drones on the newly established positions of “Israeli” soldiers around the Al-Manara Site and the “Yiftah” Barracks, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Al-Baghdadi Sites with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the “Ma’ayan Baruch” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:05 p.m. the Al-Radar Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. And after closely monitoring “Israeli” troops at the Al-Marj Site, and upon spotting a Merkava tank inside the site, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit and leading to casualties. And after closely monitoring “Israeli” troops at the Jal Al-Allam Site, and upon spotting a group of soldiers moving inside the site, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted them with artillery shells, scoring direct.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}