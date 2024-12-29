“Israel” Carries Out Psychological Warfare Following the Shock of the Resistance Support Environment

By Al-Ahed News

In response to the resolute stances of the resistance environment that have shocked the "Israeli" entity, particularly its unwavering support for the resistance, the Zionist entity is attempting to engage in broad psychological warfare against the Lebanese people.

This comes after the disappointing statements made amidst the rubble of destroyed homes – resulting from its brutal massacres – and from the wounded and their families.

The "Israeli" entity's failure to instill terror and fear in the hearts of the supporting environment, which extends across various Lebanese sectors and groups, highlights its inability to achieve its military objectives.

In an effort to undermine confidence, the Zionist entity has sent warning phone messages urging people to “evacuate their locations immediately”.

The office of the Minister of Information in the caretaker government, Engineer Ziad Al-Makary, received a call in which the answering machine instructed him to evacuate the building.

Misbah Al-Aal, a consultant to the Minister of Information, confirmed that official Lebanon will respond to the "Israeli" threat through international forums. He noted that directing threats toward a governmental building carries significant implications, adding that the landline communications network has not been hacked.

For his part, Imad Kreidieh, Chairman of Ogero, denied claims of an “Israeli” hack into the landline communications network related to Ogero in the South. He explained that “our system does not receive calls from ‘Israeli’ codes.” If the enemy calls using a foreign alternate code, this does not constitute a system breach, but rather a fraud against the "International Code" system.

Kreidieh expressed that “fortunately, our telephone exchange [central] is outdated and difficult to hack," urging citizens who receive such calls to report the caller's number so that the issue can be addressed.