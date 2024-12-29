Hezbollah Paralyzes the North – Two Million “Israeli” Settlers in Firing Zone

By Al-Ahed News

The “Israeli” enemy media confirmed, commenting on the missile fire executed by the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon on Sunday, September 22, 2024, that Hezbollah has effectively “paralyzed the north”.

The enemy's media acknowledged the death of a settler in a "traffic accident" while fleeing from a missile fired by Hezbollah in one of the northern settlements. Four other settlers were reported injured due to Hezbollah's fire, and “Rambam” Hospital in occupied Haifa announced the arrival of five casualties.

Additionally, two buildings in “Kiryat Bialik” were damaged, and an “Israeli” media platform reported that entire homes in the settlement and surrounding areas were ablaze. The enemy also admitted that a missile fell in the "Krayot" region, north of Haifa, resulting in fires breaking out in the city and its surroundings due to the missile barrages launched by Hezbollah.

“Israeli” media reported that Hezbollah launched over 120 missiles toward the north in recent hours, with approximately 30 of those aimed at the “Krayot” region since morning. Sirens were continuously sounding across the north, particularly in several industrial areas.

“Israeli” Army Radio emphasized that Hezbollah "carefully chose the targets it aimed at and the counter-message it intended to convey."

Hezbollah Expands Missile Launch Range

In light of recent developments, “Israeli” media confirmed that Hezbollah has "expanded the range of missile launches to 60 km," putting two million settlers within the range of Resistance fire. “Israeli” Channel 13 noted that areas targeted by Hezbollah missiles, such as Nasiriyah, Afula and “Migdal HaEmek”, were not included in the guidelines provided to settlers as a precaution against Hezbollah strikes. This indicates that “Israel’s” estimates had ruled out those areas as potential targets.

“Israeli” media also reported that the occupation military may impose tighter restrictions on Haifa and its surroundings due to the expanded range of missile barrages from Lebanon. It was announced that school sessions would be suspended in Akka [“Akko”], Tabariyya [“Tiberias”], “Nahariya”, and Safad [“Safed”] following the missile strikes on the north.

These reports followed the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon's operation, which targeted the “Ramat David” base and airport twice early on Sunday, firing dozens of Fadi 1 and Fadi 2 missiles in support of Gaza and in response to the “Israeli” recurring attacks on various Lebanese regions, which resulted in civilian casualties.

The Resistance also targeted the “Israeli” Rafael military-industrial complex, known for its electronic means and equipment, located in the “Zvolen” region north of the occupied city of Haifa, using dozens of Fadi 1, Fadi 2 and Katyusha rockets.

The Resistance emphasized that this operation was conducted in support of Gaza and as an initial response to the brutal massacre committed by the occupation in various Lebanese regions on Tuesday and Wednesday, targeting pagers and wireless devices.

Field sources confirmed that the "Fadi 1 and Fadi 2 missiles are being used for the first time" since the onset of confrontations on October 8, 2023. Notably, the support front that “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeks to halt “is expanding in terms of range and targets”.