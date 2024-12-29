Iran Pres.: West Double Standards Support “Israel’s” Crimes

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned the West's double standards, which he stated have fueled the spread of bloodshed and conflict worldwide.

The chief executive made the remarks on Monday upon arriving at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, where he is expected to address the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly [UNGA].

“Instead of bloodshed, war, and massacres, we should build a world, in which all humans can live comfortably, notwithstanding their color, race, ethnicity, and the region where they live,” he said.

“And unfortunately, the world we are currently living in is not like that. There are some double standards,” the president noted.

“The opportunity that we have for living on this earthen planet should be equal for all those living [on it].”

The remarks came amid the all-out political and military support by the United States and many other Western countries for “Israel” amid the entity ongoing genocidal war on the Gaza Strip and daily instances of deadly aggression against the occupied West Bank, Lebanon, and other locations across the region.

Pezeshkian said he was going to relay the country’s “message regarding peace and security” during his stay in New York.

The message, he said, was synonymous with “the slogan that has been adopted by the United Nations this year too.”

The president was referring to the theme that has been adopted for this year’s General Assembly summit, namely, "Leaving no one behind: Acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development, and human dignity for present and future generations.”

Besides addressing the assembly, Pezeshkian will be delivering a speech at the Summit of the Future, which gathers world leaders and is to precede the UNGA session, and hold various bilateral meetings with foreign officials.

Before departing for New York, the president said he hoped to be able to relay the “voice of our country’s people as well as the voice of [those who are in favor of] right-seeking and pursuit of justice.”