By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, September 21, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Jal Al-Allam Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. and in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the main air defense missile base of the Northern Command at the “Birya” Barracks with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. and in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the positioning center of the “Golani” Brigade's 631st Reconnaissance Battalion at the “Ramot Naftali” Barracks, with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m. the “Zar’it” Barracks with a barrage of Katyusha rockets, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Al-Sahl Battalion Headquarters at the “Beit Hillel” Barracks with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the air and missile defense headquarters in the “Kela” Barracks with Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a position of forces from the 300th Brigade of the 146th Division in the “Admit” Barracks with barrages of Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the headquarters of the 210th Golan Division in the “Nafah” Site with barrages of Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the newly established headquarters of the Galilee Division in “Ayelet HaShahar” with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:50 p.m. the Al-Ramtha Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:50 p.m. the Zebdine Site in the occupied Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}