Iranian, Saudi FMs Hold Talks in New York, Address Bilateral Relations and Regional Issues

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan engaged in discussions on enhancing bilateral relations across various sectors. They emphasized the importance of ongoing coordination and consultation to oversee the development of their ties.

Araghchi and bin Farhan met on Sunday on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The top Iranian and Saudi diplomats exchanged views about leading regional and international developments, particularly “Israel’s” nearly year-long genocidal war on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

In a message, the Iranian foreign minister extended his congratulations to bin Farhan over Saudi National Day.

In a post on his X account, Iran’s Ambassador to Riyadh, Ali Reza Enayati, said Araghchi stressed the importance of enhancing mutual ties.

In March last year, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed under a Chinese-brokered deal to restore diplomatic relations severed in 2016.

As part of a joint statement issued by the two sides, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to implement a security cooperation agreement signed in April 2001 and another accord reached in May 1998 to boost ties in various sectors.