Yemen Warns of “Surprises” Deep Inside Zionist Entity, Says Will Pound “Settlers’ Den”

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s Defense Minister, Mohammed Nasser Al-Atafi, announced that the country's armed forces have prepared surprises for enemy forces, affirming that they will persist in striking targets within “Israeli”-occupied territories using various types of weaponry.

"Military institutions responsible for the preparation, training and renovation of our military-industrial systems in order to create new readiness for changing developments are speedily underway," he said, speaking on Sunday at the graduation ceremony at officers' college.

"We are aiming to train a military-defense force capable of imposing its political and military equations [on the enemy] and defend the sovereignty of the Republic of Yemen all across its realm," He added.

"We are aiming to continuously strike painful blows deep inside the Zionist enemy’s [military formations].”

“This way, before the enemy conducts more strikes, it will think about the many repercussions of its stupidity," Al-Atafi noted.

He went on to say that Yemenis were monitoring the details of the political, military and geopolitical variables in the region, adding that the armed forces of the country were now ready to face all challenges.

The Yemeni defense minister said the country's armed forces had already "knocked on the doors of occupied ‘Jaffa’ [Yafa] and Umm al-Rashrash [port of ‘Eilat’]" and were now ready to destroy the Zionists' "den.”

He also said, "We will not hesitate to attack the enemy with ballistic, hypersonic and cruise missiles, in addition to drones. We are prepared for any sort of confrontation."

Al-Atafi said, "We vow that more surprises are in store for the criminal Zionist enemy that will cool the hearts of the true believers."

The minister concluded by warning that "those who have kept the [Yemeni] nation under siege for the 10th year, and are hostile towards them" that they "must understand that our strategic patience has decreased and this is dangerous for them."

He called on the enemy aggressors and attackers in Yemen to make plans to exit Yemen without more ado. “We warn them that they will taste the bitterness of our military forces preparations."

In similar remarks, the head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, Field Marshal Mahdi Mohammad Al-Mashat said on Friday that Yemen's enemies are to be shocked in coming days.

Al-Mashat praised the Yemeni armed forces' success in striking “Israeli” military targets inside “Tel Aviv”.

He noted the recently launched Palestine 2 hypersonic missile had bypassed and penetrated all layers of American, British and “Israeli” aerial systems.

“Our operations will continue as long as the aggression and siege on Gaza persist," he said.

Al-Mashat also reiterated Yemen's unwavering and principled stance in support of the oppressed Palestinian people until the occupied land is liberated from “Israeli” occupation.

“No power in the world will deter us from this decision, regardless of the cost or the challenges," he added.

Al-Mashat also emphasized Yemen's full commitment to achieving a just and honorable peace.

“The only solution is to approach peace with sincere intentions,” he concluded.

Yemeni Ansarullah resistance movement's leader, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, blamed the United States on Saturday for “Israeli” crimes in Palestine.

He said Washington offers its full support to the “Israeli” entity and is willing to act against any Arab country.

The Yemeni nation has voiced its full support for Palestine’s struggle against the “Israeli” occupation.