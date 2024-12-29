Hezbollah Deputy SG: Resistance Enters New Phase of Battle with “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem said the resistance has "entered a new phase, namely 'open-ended battle of reckoning' with ‘Israel’”, addressing a large crowd of mourners who gathered Sunday for the funerals of two senior commanders of Hezbollah in southern Beirut.

"Threats will not stop us... We are ready to face all military possibilities,” he said.

Sheikh Qassem said that the entity “sought in vain to paralyze the resistance,” as Hezbollah fighters have “foiled ‘Israel’s’ plots.”

The deputy chief pointed to the duplicity of the United States and its complicity in "Tel Aviv’s” genocidal war in the Gaza Strip, saying that Washington “is itself from head to toe immersed in ‘Israel's’ aggression.”

He warned that “Israel” would “die in a state of terror, your economy will be shattered, and you will not attain your objectives."

Sheikh Qassem described the entity's military actions as "the highest level of barbaric criminality" unseen in decades.

“Israel” assassinated senior commanders of Hezbollah, Ibrahim Aqeel, and Mahmoud Yassin Hamad in southern Beirut, in an airstrike which also claimed the lives of 43 people, according to Lebanon’s health officials.

In response to the entity’s deadly airstrike, Hezbollah targeted areas in northern occupied territories on Saturday and Sunday.

Hamas, the Palestinian resistance movement, praised Hezbollah after the Lebanese group launched overnight rocket strikes at northern “Israel” amid escalating cross-border exchanges that have raised fears of an all-out war.

Hezbollah also targeted Rafael weapons manufacturing facility in Haifa in an “initial response” to ‘Israel’s’ recent mass terrorist attack in Lebanon.

In a statement released on Sunday, Hezbollah said that it bombed the military industry complexes of the Rafael Company, located in the “Zevulun” area north of Haifa, with dozens of Fadi 1, Fadi 2, and Katyusha rockets.