- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Hezbollah Mourns 16 Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [20/9/2024]
folder_openMartyrs access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed News
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.
Allah Almighty is Truthful
With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourns its fighters who were martyred while performing their duties on the path of liberating Al-Quds:
- Martyr Leader Hajj Ibrahim Aqeel [Hajj Abdul Qader] from Bednayel in the Beqaa, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
- Martyr Leader Ahmad Mahmoud Wehbe [Hajj Abu Hussein Samir] from Adloun in South Lebanon, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
- Martyr Mahmoud Yassine Hamad [Fajr] from Nabatieh Tahta in South Lebanon, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
- Martyr Samer Abdel Halim Halawi [Hamza al-Gharbiyeh] from Qaaqaait Al-Jisr in South Lebanon, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
- Martyr Hassan Hussein Madi [Abu Hadi Meidoun] from Meidoun in the Beqaa, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
- Martyr Mohammad Ahmad Rida [Abo Ali Ninawa] from Anqoun in South Lebanon, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
- Martyr Mohammad Kassem Al-Attar [Abu Yasser] from Charbine in the Beqaa, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
- Martyr Ahmad Samir Deeb [Jihad] from Meiss Al-Jabal in South Lebanon, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
- Martyr Abdallah Abbas Hijazi [Bilal] from Beirut, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
- Martyr Aaref Ahmad Al-Rez [Siraj] from Hortaala in the Beqaa, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
- Martyr Hassan Ali Hussein [Abu Sajed] from Kfar Melki in South Lebanon, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
- Martyr Abbas Sami Mouslemani [Siraj Ali] from Jibbain in South Lebanon, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
- Martyr Hussein Ahmad Hodroj [Siraj] from Ghassaniyeh in South Lebanon, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
- Martyr Hassan Youssef Abdelsater [Baqer] from Iaat in the Beqaa, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
- Martyr Mahdi Muslim Jammoul [Jawad] from Aazze in South Lebanon, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
- Martyr Jihad Shafik Khazaal Khanafer [Zoheir] from Aynata in South Lebanon, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
Comments
- Related News