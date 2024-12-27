No Script

Battle of the Mighty

 

Hezbollah Mourns 3 Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [20/9/2024]

By Al-Ahed News

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.

Allah Almighty is Truthful

With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourns its fighters who were martyred while performing their duties on the path of liberating Al-Quds:

  1. Martyr Hussein Hassan Faqih [Sajed] from Rab El Thalathine in South Lebanon, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
  2. Martyr Ali Sobhi Mansour [Karbala] from Taybeh in South Lebanon, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
  3. Martyr Hussein Ali Mohsen Ghandour [Nidal] from Nabatieh Fawka in South Lebanon, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.

