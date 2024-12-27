By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, September 20, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a group of “Israeli” soldiers at "Metula" Site with a guided missile, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the main air defense missile base of the Northern Command at the “Birya” Barracks with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the main air defense and missile base at the “Kela” Barracks with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the headquarters of 188th Armored Brigade of the 36th Division in the Oleika Barracks with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. and in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the headquarters of the rocket and artillery battalion in the “Yo’av” Barracks with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the headquarters of the Golan Division's military assembly in the “Yarden” Barracks with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the headquarters of the 210th Golan Division in Nafah with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the 91st Division’s newly established headquarters in “Ayelet HaShahar” with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the headquarters of the Northern Regiment at the "Ein Zeitim" Base with Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the main intelligence headquarters in the northern region, which is responsible for assassinations, in the "Mishar" Base with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the headquarters of the Air Surveillance and Air Operations Management Unit at the "Meron" Base with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters once again targeted the main intelligence headquarters in the northern region, which is responsible for assassinations, in the "Mishar" base with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:40 p.m. the Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Abu Dajaj Height with artillery shells. And after closely monitoring “Israeli” troops’ movement, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:26 p.m. a Merkava tank at the Abu Dajaj Height, scoring a direct hit and destroying the tank.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}