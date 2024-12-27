Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

The statement issued by Hezbollah on the martyrdom of the great jihadi leader Hajj Ibrahim Aqeel [Hajj Abdul Qader].

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

Today, the distinguished jihadi leader, Hajj Ibrahim Aqeel [Hajj Abdul Qader], has joined the ranks of his martyred brothers, the great leaders who came before him. His life was one of unwavering dedication—marked by jihad, perseverance, sacrifice and unyielding commitment in the face of adversity. He has truly earned this supreme divine honor.

Al-Quds was ever-present in his heart and mind, day and night. It was his deepest passion, and praying in its mosque remained his greatest aspiration.

With immense pride and respect, the Islamic Resistance honors one of its finest leaders who now departs as a martyr on the path of liberating Al-Quds. We pledge to his pure soul to uphold his mission and remain steadfast in pursuing his dreams and goals until ultimate victory, God willing.

We extend our heartfelt condolences and congratulations to the Master of the Age [AS], His Eminence Leader [Imam Sayyed Ali] Khamenei, to all Mujahideen and resistance fighters across all fronts and to the loyal supporters of the Resistance. Special prayers and thoughts go to the families of the martyrs, particularly Hajj Ibrahim's. May God grant them patience, solace and reward in this world and the next. May He also accept this noble martyr among the righteous and unite him with the Messenger of God and his pure household and the martyrs of Karbala.

Friday, September 20, 2024

16 Rabi' Al-Awwal 1446 AH