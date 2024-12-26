No Script

Battle of the Mighty

 

Dead Bodies Desecrated as ’Israeli’ Forces Step Up Carnage in West Bank

folder_openPalestine access_time3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

At least seven Palestinians have been martyred and nearly a dozen others were injured after "Israeli" forces carried out an hours-long raid in the northern West Bank city of Qabatiya. 

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) crews retrieved the body of a man, identified as Shadi Sami Zakarneh, from inside a house that was surrounded by "Israeli" special forces on Thursday afternoon, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported. 

Two young men were martyred and another youth and a child were injured during a large-scale "Israeli" military offensive in Qabatiya, involving drone strikes near a café complex.

Medical teams at the town’s emergency center reported another fatality from wounds sustained during the offensive.

Three young men were also confirmed martyred after being shot on the rooftop of a besieged house, while 11 others were injured elsewhere in Qabatiya, including two who were run over by a military jeep.

"Israeli" forces have been seen in videos destroying the bodies of three victims, removing them from buildings before a military bulldozer was used to remove them.

"Israeli" forces also stormed Qabatiya on Thursday, backed by army vehicles, including bulldozers, as well as fighter jets and drones.

At least 714 people, including 160 children, have since been martyred in "Israeli" raids and settler attacks across the occupied West Bank since the war on Gaza began.

