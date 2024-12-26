- Home
’Israeli’ Airstrikes Target Beirut Southern Suburb; Five Children Among Fatalities
By Staff, Agencies
The "Israeli" military has carried out airstrikes against the Lebanese capital Beirut.
On Friday, the "Israeli" military said it had staged a “targeted strike” against the city.
At least five children are among those martyred in the attack.
Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television network said a drone had fired several missiles against Beirut’s heavily-populated Dahiyeh suburb.
The sounds of explosions ripped through Lebanon's capital Beirut on Friday as a strike targeted a residential building in the city's southern suburb.
The attack leveled the entire residential building to the ground. Initial reports indicate that three have been martyred and at least 17 were injured as a result of the attack, the Lebanese Ministry of Health stated shortly after.
According to Lebanon’s official National News (NNA), “five children were martyred in the hostile airstrike.”
The agency added that an F35 jet targeted residential areas with two strikes.
