Over Half of ’Metula’ Settlement Homes Damaged Since War Began

By Al-Ahed News

Approximately 30 houses in the northern settlement were struck by a barrage of rockets

The “Israeli” “Kan’s” correspondent from the northern front, Robbie Hammerschlag, reported that since the beginning of the war, more than half of the homes in the “Metula” settlement have sustained damage, while the rest have been completely destroyed.

He noted that just last night, approximately 30 houses in the northern settlement were struck by a barrage of rockets, with several direct hits.

Hammerschlag added: "Last evening, a heavy missile barrage targeted ‘Metula’, with seven confirmed direct hits. As a result, a member of the preparedness group in ‘Metula’ sustained a minor foot injury. Several fires broke out, and around 30 homes were damaged."

“Metula’s” head of council, David Azoulay, addressed the settlers, stating: "During the night, we resumed efforts to extinguish the fires and assess the damage. We are continuing our patrols, inspecting each home for damage. So far, we estimate that around 30 houses have been affected, and we are informing their owners as we go."

