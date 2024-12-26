By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Thursday, September 19, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:45 a.m. an “Israeli” position point at the Al-Marj Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits and causing casualties. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly on the village of Kfar Kela, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with a squadron of offensive drones on the newly established headquarters of the Western Brigade Command in “Ya’ara”, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly on the village of Kfar Kela, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with a squadron of offensive drones on the “Israeli” artillery positions at the “Beit Hillel” settlement targeting the positions of “Israeli” officers and soldiers, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:25 p.m. the Ramyah Site with artillery shells. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:30 p.m. the “Zar’it” Barracks with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the “Zar’it” Barracks with a rocket barrage. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:40 p.m. the “Hanita” Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the "Mattat" Barracks with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the "Shomera" Barracks with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the headquarters of the 810th "Hermon" Brigade in the "Ma’ale Golani" Barracks with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:35 p.m. the Al-Malikiyya Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted buildings used by “Israeli” troops at the “Metula” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:00 p.m. the Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the newly established Western Brigade Command headquarters in the “Ya’ara” Barracks with rocket artillery. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled the “Adamit” Barracks with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the battalion headquarters in the “Liman” Barracks with Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled the “Metula” Site with a barrage of Falaq missiles.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}