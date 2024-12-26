No Script

UNRWA: Palestinians in Gaza Have One Meal Every Other Day

UNRWA: Palestinians in Gaza Have One Meal Every Other Day
By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East [UNRWA] said on Thursday that on average, Palestinian people in the blockaded territory have one meal every other day.

According to UNRWA, around 83% of required food aid is being blocked from reaching two million displaced Palestinians amid “Israel’s” brutal onslaught.

UNRWA also warned that the delivery of critical humanitarian supplies will be further complicated in winter due to damaged roads and war-ravaged infrastructure in Gaza.

Palestinian officials say 36 children have died of malnutrition since the “Israeli” genocide started, while the lives of 3,500 children are at risk due to the entity's systematic starvation policy.

Earlier, UNRWA said, "Sanitary conditions in Gaza are worsening by the day. Insects and rodents can spread diseases, threatening people's health and well-being."

"UNRWA teams are working to help displaced families in shelters stop them from invading people's already crammed living spaces," it added.

A recent analysis found that “Israel's” complete siege of the Gaza Strip is blocking the overwhelming majority of food assistance to the Palestinian territory.

“83% of required food aid does not make it into Gaza, up from 34% in 2023,” said the aid groups -- which include CARE International, Save the Children, ActionAid, Oxfam, and Islamic Relief.

“This reduction means people in Gaza have gone from having an average of two meals a day to just one meal every other day.”

Israel Rafah Palestine Gaza

