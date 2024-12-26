No Script

Imam Khamenei Pardons, Commutes Sentences of About 3,000 Convicts

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, agreed on Friday to a request by Iran's Judiciary Chief Hojjatoleslam Mohseni Ejei to pardon or reduce the sentences of about 2,887 eligible inmates convicted by courts of common pleas, the Islamic Revolution tribunals, the Judicial Organization of the Armed Forces and the State Discretionary Punishment Organization.

The pardon comes on the advent of birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad [PBUH], who was born on the 17th day of the lunar calendar month of Rabi-al-Awwal in 570 CE.

This year, the day falls on Saturday.

