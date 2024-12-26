They Lost Their Eyes and Hands, But Have an Unwavering Will

By Nour Rida

Lebanon – Victims of the gruesome pager explosions; a Zionist heinous terrorist attack on Lebanon, are anxious and cannot wait to get back to work despite the disabilities they suffer from now, with a majority losing one or two eyes and hundreds with amputated fingers or hands, a victim of the explosion told Al-Ahed news.

Many hospitals across Lebanon are crowded to an extent that there was no room for an apple to fall, with some patients still waiting for their turn to undergo surgery as doctors operate on patients according to the severity of their case.

However, the unwavering will the victims are showing shocked many in Lebanon and across the world. Stories on the reaction and stance of the victims, their patience and strong belief, their support to the resistance and eagerness to get back to life and work is striking.

No eyes but I can see clearly

A victim in Rasoul Al-Azam Hospital told Al-Ahed News that he has lost almost 80 percent of his eye-sight, but he can see crystal clear with his heart.

“The battle of justice in face of injustice and oppression versus tyranny does not need eyes to see. You see with the eyes of your heart,” he said.

He added that “Israel” can kill thousands of us but we will not back down or abandon the resistance.

I saw my Husband explode

The wife of another victim told Al-Ahed news that she was standing at the porch of their house when her husband’s pager exploded and he fell to the ground, he had just parked his car to arrive home for lunch.

“He crumbled to the ground and I saw blood splattering around him,” she said.

He was badly injured in the abdomen and has gone two surgeries so far, she explained, adding “We thank God for everything, and I pray that he and all the other Lebanese victims get well soon. This, is just another example to the “Israeli” animalistic and savage attitude. Will it stop us? NO.”

Teach me how to perform my prayers

Other stories circulated over the internet on the resilience and commitment of the young victims who rest in hospital beds as we speak.

A relative of a victim recalls how with bandaged eyes and hands, he asked his cousin to call a Sheikh [religious cleric] to ask him on how to perform his ablution and prayers since he cannot use water or stand up.

He was so keen on performing his prayers on time, and he was not willing to surrender to pain or to the bandages wrapped around.

Scenarios from one street

The victims of the explosions are Lebanese citizens who were living their regular lives as usual.

Zainab, who happened to be waiting for her daughter’s bus across their building told Al-Ahed that one of their neighbors, who on daily basis waits for his young daughter’s bus to welcome her and help her get home, was as usual standing across the street when his pager detonated and he fell to the ground.

Another young man was riding his motorcycle with his son carrying a school bag on his back behind him.

“Apparently, he was picking up his son from school, when his pager exploded. He started screaming, is my son okay? A passerby helped out and showed him his son who was not injured, he started screaming, ‘Oh Imam Hussein [AS]’, and then he advised everyone around him not to film him or anyone else. He was able to think of all this and still cared about doing the right thing while his blood formed a stream on the ground, he instantly lost a hand and got injured in his waist,” she recalled.

According to Zainab, the scene was like one of the action movies we see on screens; so unreal.

Another scenario she described was that of a few friends who were returning home from work when the pagers exploded and injured them.

“A young man with bloody hands and hanging fingers was helping his friend who had a bad injury in his face and could not see, this is the resilience and wisdom of the resistance people, harsh scenarios but no panicking or running away but rather a strong will and prudent attitude,” she said.

Are my tear ducts damaged?

A victim who has lost his sight completely in the attacks asked the doctor when he visited his room at the hospital “Doctor, are my tear ducts still working, has it been damaged?”

The doctor and his relatives did not get the point, and the doctor said “I do not understand your question.”

The patient said “You told me I will no longer be able to see correct?”

The doctor confirmed that and added “What a weird question, the function of tear ducts is to keep the eyes moisture so that a person can see…”

And the next question shocked everyone in the room. “So, will I still have tears and be able to cry? Will I be able to mourn Imam Hussein [AS] every year in Ashura?

Ashura is a day of commemoration in Islam and holds great significance for Muslims across the world. It falls on the 10th of Muharram, the first month in the Islamic calendar, carrying spiritual and historical importance for both Sunni and Shia Muslims.

Ashura is a solemn day: it is a day of mourning, commemorating the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein [AS], the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad [PBUH], during the Battle of Karbala in October 680 CE.

Soon back to work with our souls!

Dr. Malek Moussa at the Rasoul Al-Azam Hospital posted a story in which he addressed the people saying “If you are nervous, tired of hearing the news and worried about the thousands lying in hospital beds, come talk to the injured and get acquainted with one of the victims. He will calm you down, teach you patience, awaken the sense of victory inside of you and tell you that he will be back in a few days, even with one finger, with no fingers at all but with a strong will and soul.”

Thousands are the stories across Lebanon on the resolve, patience, strong belief and humanity of these people that deserve to be written down for the coming generations to teach patience, resolve, dignity and righteousness no matter how big and painful the calamity.