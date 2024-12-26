Trump: ‘Israel’ To Face Annihilation If Harris Wins

By Staff, Agencies

US Republican presidential candidate and former president, Donald Trump, said on Friday: "I'm here tonight to deliver an urgent warning to Jewish Americans and to friends of ‘Israel’ all around the world," adding that evangelical Christians who support “Israel” love it more than Jewish people in New York, sometimes.

"If we continue down this path for four more years with Kamala, ‘Israel’ will be faced not only with an attack but with total annihilation."

Trump spoke to the “Israeli” American Council in Washington wearing a yellow tie to symbolize his support for the captives held in Gaza

He went on saying that “Israel” would be obliterated, describing how rockets would rain on the entity.

Trump said Kamala Harris has repeatedly demanded a cease-fire, to save Hamas and had said she would consider imposing an arms embargo on “Israel”.

Trump complained that only 29% of Jews supported him in the 2020 elections. "You didn't treat yourselves well," he told the Jewish crowd. "I wasn't treated properly by the voters who happen to be Jewish," he said. "If I don't win these elections, the Jewish people would really have a lot to do with that."