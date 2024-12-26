- Home
Iran Dismantles Terrorist Team on Border
3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG] revealed that a terrorist team was dismantled while trying to enter Iran from Kurdistan border.
In this conflict, a number of terrorists were killed and wounded, and their equipment was confiscated, it added.
Ribwar Karimian, a member of the leadership committee of Komala and a senior military commander of the group, was among the killed.
The IRG stressed that it would not tolerate any action against Iran's security.
