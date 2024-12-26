No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Iran Dismantles Terrorist Team on Border

folder_openIran access_time3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies 

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG] revealed  that a terrorist team was dismantled while trying to enter Iran from Kurdistan border.

In this conflict, a number of terrorists were killed and wounded, and their equipment was confiscated, it added.

Ribwar Karimian, a member of the leadership committee of Komala and a senior military commander of the group, was among the killed.

The IRG stressed that it would not tolerate any action against Iran's security.

 

Iran IRG

