Palestinian Resistance Factions Praise Sayyed Nasrallah’s Speech

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah declared on Thursday that settlers in northern occupied Palestine will not return to their settlements until the aggression on Gaza comes to an end.

Moments after Sayyed Nasrallah concluded his speech, Palestinian resistance groups issued statements praising Hezbollah for its steadfast support of the Palestinian cause and its dedication to the Palestinian people.

In an official statement, Hamas commended Hezbollah's commitment to backing the Palestinian struggle for liberation “until the Nazi-like aggression and genocidal war against Gaza come to an end.”

The statement further condemned recent “Israeli” attacks on pagers and hand-held radio receivers, calling them “brutal” and “terrorist” and noting that the strikes targeted the entirety of Lebanese society.

Hamas emphasized that the escalating violence by "Israel" including killings, massacres, and acts of genocide against civilians in both Palestine and Lebanon—has "violated all international norms, laws, and principles”.

It also called the international community to condemn, isolate, and prosecute the leaders of “Israel" for their crimes.

For its part, The Palestinian Islamic Jihad [PIJ] expressed deep appreciation for Sayyed Nasrallah's speech, stating that his stance strikes a blow against attempts to isolate Gaza and weaken the Palestinian resistance. The movement emphasized that Sayyed Nasrallah's firm position, following “Israel's” attacks on Lebanon, underscores the unity and resilience of the resistance across various fronts.

Moreover, The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine [PFLP] echoed these sentiments, commending Sayyed Nasrallah's firm message that the Lebanese resistance would persist until the aggression on Gaza ends, describing his words as "a pledge of loyalty and determination to support the oppressed Palestinian people and their courageous resistance."

The Popular Resistance Committees [Al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades] expressed their appreciation for Sayyed Nasrallah's reaffirmation of the Arab and Islamic commitment to continue supporting the Palestinian people and their resistance despite the brutal massacre carried out by "Israel" against the Lebanese people.

The Committees also agreed with Hezbollah's understanding that "Israel" makes no distinction between Lebanese and Palestinians, civilians or resistance fighters, stressing that the only way to confront "Israel's" barbarism was through continued resistance until the aggression and genocide in Gaza are permanently halted.

The Committees further noted that Sayyed Nasrallah's message delivered a firm warning to "Israel" and its leadership, making it clear that the various fronts cannot be separated, no matter the scale of the atrocities committed.