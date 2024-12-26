US Congresswoman Submits Names of Martyred Palestinian Children to Congress

By Staff, Agencies

Muslim Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has entered the names of Palestinian children martyred by "Israel" in Gaza into the US Congressional record.

The names come from a 649-page document recently released by Gaza’s Ministry of Health.

“The first 14 pages alone are names of babies [who] were under the age of one when they were martyred,” said Tlaib, who is the only Palestinian American member of Congress.

“That’s 710 babies that the ‘Israeli’ entity has murdered,” the Democratic Representative added. “I wish my colleagues would look at it.”

“This is not self-defense. This is genocide,” she said.

The Gaza Health Ministry on Monday published a report detailing the name, age, gender and identification numbers of tens of thousands of people martyred by the apartheid “Israeli” entity over the past 11 months since the regime launched its genocidal war against Palestinians.

The report contains the details of 34,344 Palestinians martyred as of August 31, as the process to collect data for nearly 7,000 more people continues.

Heba Gowayed, a sociology professor at the City University of New York’s Hunter College, wrote on social media in response to the list, “This is a genocide of children. 14 pages of babies. Babies. This is nothing short of an attempt to expunge a people.”

A July report from The Lancet, a UK medical journal, estimated that “Israel's” military aggression on Gaza could result in a staggering death toll of between 149,000 and 598,000 Palestinians if the war had concluded at that time.

At least 41,272 people have been martyred since the start of “Israel’s” war on October 7, 2023.