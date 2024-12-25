Bulgaria Investigates Firm Linked to Hezbollah’s Explosive Pager Sales

By Staff, Agencies

Bulgaria's state security agency, DANS, has announced an investigation into a company linked to the sale of pagers to Hezbollah, which were used in a coordinated terrorist "Israeli" attack in the past two days.

DANS is working with the Interior Ministry to examine the involvement of the unnamed company registered in Bulgaria.

According to the agency's statement, no shipments of the suspect pagers have been detected on Bulgarian territory.

Earlier, Japanese company Icom pointed out that it discontinued production of the radio model reportedly involved in the recent explosions in Lebanon around a decade ago.

"The IC-V82 is a handheld radio that was produced and exported, including to the Middle East, from 2004 to October 2014. It was discontinued about 10 years ago, and since then, it has not been shipped from our company," Icom stated.

The firm confirmed that the device's battery production has been discontinued and the absence of a holographic seal makes it impossible to confirm Icom's shipment.

Icom claims its export program adheres to Japanese security trade control regulations, selling products exclusively through authorized distributors for overseas markets.

"We make all radios in Wakayama, using only specified parts, with no overseas production," according to the company's statement.