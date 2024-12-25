Sayyed Nasrallah: Visible Retribution Awaits, To Continue Supporting Gaza

By Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered a speech on Thursday, September 19, 2024, addressing recent events and their implications.

In his speech, the Resistance Leader began began by extending warm congratulations to Muslims on the anniversary of Prophet Mohammad's [PBUH] birth, emphasizing the significance of this occasion for the Muslim community.

The Hezbollah Chief then turned to more pressing matters; he stressed the need for a thorough evaluation of what transpired over the past two days, highlighting the importance of adopting a clear stance.

His Eminence stated, "The events that have transpired over the past 48 hours demand our immediate attention, careful evaluation and a resolute stance”.

Expressing deep empathy, His Eminence continued, "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and fervently pray for the swift and complete recovery of all those wounded in these tragic events."

Acknowledging the collective efforts of various groups and individuals, the Secretary General of Hezbollah remarked, "I wish to express my profound gratitude to the Lebanese government and medical personnel for their prompt and dedicated response. My thanks also extend to all those who generously donated blood across various regions of Lebanon”.

Sayyed Nasrallah added, “The high number of ocular injuries has placed significant strain on our medical facilities, yet they continue to operate with remarkable diligence and commitment. We are deeply moved by the selfless offers from individuals willing to donate their organs to aid the injured”.

His Eminence highlighted the indiscriminate nature of the attacks, noting, “It is with great sorrow that we observe the targeting of civilian areas. Hospitals, marketplaces, public thoroughfares and residential areas have all fallen victim to these bombardments, resulting in significant civilian casualties”.

In a call for unity, the Resistance leader expressed gratitude, saying, “We extend our sincere appreciation to all those who have taken the initiative to provide assistance, and to everyone who has shown solidarity, transcending sectarian and political divisions. This unified response in the face of adversity is truly commendable”.

His Eminence, the Secretary General of Hezbollah, continued his address and said, "The adversary has perpetrated an egregious act by targeting a civilian communication infrastructure utilized across diverse segments of our society. This reprehensible action was then replicated on Wednesday through the sabotage of wireless devices, demonstrating a flagrant disregard for civilian areas and circumstances”.

The Resistance leader unequivocally stated, “‘Israel’ has transgressed all established boundaries of conflict, entering into a realm of unprecedented aggression”.

Elaborating on the scale of the attack, His Eminence revealed, “Our intelligence indicates that the enemy was fully cognizant of the 4,000 pager devices in operation. Their deliberate action can only be interpreted as an attempt to exterminate 4,000 civilians in a single, catastrophic moment”.

He further observed, "The calculated detonation of these devices by 'Israel' unveils the profound depths of criminality embedded within the Zionist entity's strategic approach."

Underscoring the magnitude of the aggression, the Hezbollah Chief declared, "Over a mere 48-hour period, the 'Israeli' enemy sought to eliminate approximately 5,000 individuals within the span of two minutes, exhibiting an unconscionable disregard for human life."

His Eminence unequivocally condemned the attacks: "The 'Israeli' assaults on Tuesday and Wednesday constitute nothing less than a major terrorist operation, an act of genocide and a massacre of innocent civilians”.

Regarding the ongoing investigation, he stated, "We have arrived at a near-definitive conclusion concerning the circumstances surrounding these bombings. However, in the interest of absolute certainty, we await final confirmation before disclosing our findings”.

Acknowledging the community's resilience, the Secretary General remarked, "The extraordinary efforts of our civilians and medical professionals have significantly mitigated the suffering of the injured, showcasing our society's determined spirit”.

With unwavering resolve, His Eminence declared, "While this targeting was indeed unprecedented in its power and scope, it will not succeed in defeating us. On the contrary, through the hard-learned lessons of this ordeal, we shall emerge stronger. It is imperative that we thoroughly comprehend the enemy's strategic objectives”.

He added, “Every aspect of this incident, from its origins to its execution and the moment of detonation, is subject to exhaustive investigation. Our goal is to derive comprehensive conclusions that will inform our future actions”.

The Resistance leader said with a sobering yet determined statement: “In the ebb and flow of warfare, one day may bring victories, while another may present setbacks. Tuesday and Wednesday were undeniably bloody days for our people. However, let it be known that these trials will not break our spirit, but rather reinforce our determination”.

"The 'Israeli' aggression has egregiously transgressed all established boundaries, constituting nothing short of a declaration of war," the Resistance leader proclaimed, setting a grave tone for his address.

Elsewhere in his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah continued, emphasizing the effectiveness of the Resistance: "Our front has exerted significant pressure on the enemy, as evidenced by their actions and rhetoric, which speak volumes beyond the narratives propagated elsewhere”.

Highlighting the enemy’s challenges, His Eminence noted, "The 'Israeli' [entity] has openly acknowledged their loss of control in the north, conceding the formidable military obstacles they now face”. However, he tempered this observation with a display of pragmatism: “We maintain a realistic perspective and refrain from hubris in our assessments”.

The Hezbollah Chief then turned to the strength of the Resistance, declaring, "Our organizational structure remains unassailable, our capabilities formidable and our state of readiness at its apex”.

“Let it be unequivocally clear to our adversary that these events will not diminish our resolve, determination, or preparedness. On the contrary, they will serve to fortify our strength and resilience,” Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated.

Addressing strategic maneuvers, the Secretary General observed, "The attempt to artificially segregate the Lebanese and Gaza fronts is a transparent ploy to exert pressure on Lebanon, specifically targeting Hezbollah”. He countered this with a resolute statement: "We shall emerge from this ordeal more resolute, more determined and better equipped to surmount all challenges”.

His Eminence highlighted the enemy’s setbacks, stating, “‘Israel’ has been compelled to admit suffering a historic defeat in the northern region”. Building on this, he issued a direct challenge: “We categorically state to the enemy that their efforts to return settlers to the northern settlements are futile and will not succeed”.

Reaffirming their commitment to regional allies, the Resistance leader declared, “Irrespective of the sacrifices demanded, the consequences incurred, the repercussions faced or the new horizons that may emerge in the region, our unwavering support and assistance for the people of Gaza shall persist unabated. This steadfast commitment stands as our primary response to recent events”.

The Hezbollah Secretary General sought to dispel any notions of organizational weakness: “Let it be known to our enemy that recent events have neither compromised our organizational integrity, nor diminished our willpower, nor disrupted our command-and-control systems, nor weakened our presence on the frontlines”.

Continuing with a strategic assessment, His Eminence observed, “The enemy labors under the misguided belief that establishing a security zone within our sovereign territories will facilitate the return of their settlers. This assumption is fundamentally flawed and destined to be proven erroneous”.

“‘Israel’s’ fresh atrocities make it increasingly challenging for settlers to return to their so-called ‘homes’,” the Resistance leader declared, highlighting the escalating tensions in the region.

He then issued a stark warning: "We are poised to strike against the Zionist forces should they attempt to establish a security zone on our sovereign territory”.

Emphasizing the strategic importance of the Resistance’s position, His Eminence stated, "Our front represents one of the most crucial negotiating assets at the disposal of the Palestinian resistance in their efforts to halt the aggression on Gaza."

He then revealed, “On Tuesday, we received communications through both official and unofficial channels, urging us to cease our support for Gaza via our Southern front”.

The Hezbollah Chief offered a contemptuous critique of the “Israeli” enemy’s leadership: “[‘Israeli’ Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and [War Minister Yoav] Gallant's foolhardy, narcissistic and reckless leadership will inevitably lead the occupying entity into a profound abyss, culminating in the destruction of what they refer to as the Third Temple”.

Regarding potential retaliation, the Secretary General spoke cryptically: “As for the harsh and just retribution, the evidence will manifest in what you witness, not in what you hear. We shall maintain the utmost discretion regarding these matters”.

His Eminence then addressed the enemy's strategic miscalculations: “Any attempt to establish a security zone within our territory will not deter the resistance. Instead, this zone will be transformed into a trap and a living hell for their military forces. We would welcome their incursion into Lebanese soil, as we would regard this as a historic opportunity”.

The Resistance leader concluded his speech with a potent warning: "The enemy shall face severe and righteous retribution, emerging from both anticipated and unforeseen directions”.