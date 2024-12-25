Palestinian Source calls ’Israeli’ Deal Offer ’Ridiculous’

By Staff, Agencies

Hamas has not received any new offer or proposal regarding a ceasefire deal in Gaza, neither from the American side nor from the Egyptian and Qatari mediators, according to a senior official in the Palestinian Resistance.

The remarks came in response to a new "Israeli" proposal submitted to the United States, which "stipulates the release of all captives at once," in exchange for "Israel" granting what was claimed to be a "safe passage" for the exit of the head of Hamas' political bureau, Yahya Sinwar, and other senior movement officials from Gaza.

The senior official slammed the proposal regarding the exit of leader Yahya Sinwar as "ridiculous" and said it "ignores all the efforts made by the mediators throughout eight months of negotiations."

"The 'Israeli' proposal indicates a state of confusion, negotiations bankruptcy, and insistence on continuing the war," the official stated.

He added, "The 'Israeli' proposal means completely closing the door on negotiations."

"Israeli" media criticized the proposal, which aims to disarm Gaza, establish a new governance mechanism without the Resistance presence, and end the war.

It noted that the "Israeli" proposal has been dubbed the Safe Passage Deal.

A source within the Palestinian Resistance told Al Mayadeen on Wednesday that a new US proposal will be presented to mediators in the upcoming days, under the title of "Bridging the Gaps."

The source claimed that the proposal succumbs to the head of the occupation government, Benjamin Netanyahu, and represents a surrender to his will and aims to obstruct an agreement at all costs.

The proposal does not include a permanent ceasefire or comprehensive withdrawal of occupation forces from Gaza, leaving matters like crossings, relief, shelter, and displaced return to "Israeli" approval.

Thereby, the source stressed that the US administration, through its proposal, continues to serve Netanyahu's agenda and reduce internal and external pressures exerted on him.