“Israeli” Brutality: Over 700 Gaza Infants Killed Before Their First Birthday

By Al-Ahed News, +972 Magazine

The harrowing reality of Gaza's situation is starkly revealed through the lives of its youngest and most innocent victims – infants who never had the chance to see their first birthdays.

According to a report from Gaza’s Health Ministry, over 41,000 Palestinians have been martyred in the enclave since October 7, with more than 11,300 of the identified victims being children. Among these, 710 were infants who perished before reaching the age of one.

The magnitude of this tragedy is amplified by the stories of these infants. Each life lost is a reminder of the “Israeli” onslaught's sheer brutality.

Asser and Aysal Abu Al-Qumsan, only four days old, were murdered along with their mother in an “Israeli” artillery attack. Their father, who had been tirelessly seeking a safe place for his family amidst the war, found only devastation and loss when their shelter was targeted. The twins were among the countless innocents caught in the crossfire of a conflict that shows little regard for the sanctity of life.

Similarly, the story of Sabrine Al-Rouh Al-Sheikh speaks to the indiscriminate nature of these attacks. Not yet born when an “Israeli” airstrike critically wounded her mother and martyred her father and sister, Sabrine clung to life for five days before succumbing to her injuries. Her brief existence was marked by violence, a grim reflection of the reality faced by so many in Gaza.

These accounts are not isolated incidents but part of a broader pattern of destruction. “Israeli” airstrikes have targeted homes and shelters indiscriminately, causing a significant civilian death toll. The martyrdom of Mo’emen Abu Al-O’uf's seven-month-old daughter, Manal, and the tragic fate of Naeem and Wissam Abu Anza, only five and a half months old, further illustrate this pattern. These children were not combatants; they were innocent lives caught in a relentless cycle of violence.

The apartheid “Israeli” entity’s actions in Gaza have been widely condemned as violations of international law and human rights. The systematic targeting of civilian areas, resulting in the martyrdom of infants and children, constitutes a grave breach of international treaties and humanitarian principles. The global community cannot ignore the scale of this tragedy. Each infant martyred is not merely a statistic but a life cut short, a future extinguished.

The stories of these infants and their families are a powerful testament to the human cost of the conflict in Gaza. They reveal a grim reality where the most vulnerable are denied the basic right to life, where the cries for justice and accountability echo amidst the rubble. As the world watches, the call for action becomes ever more urgent: to protect the innocent, to uphold human rights, and to end the cycle of brutality that has claimed far too many lives.