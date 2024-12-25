Hamas: ‘Israel’s’ River Blood in Gaza To Be Met with Flood of Self Sacrifice Martyrs

By Staff, Agencies

The military wing of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, Al-Qassam Brigades, vowed in a video that the “river of blood” in the besieged Gaza Strip will be met with a “flood of martyrdom operations” against the apartheid “Israeli” entity.

The Brigades recalled the historic Al-Aqsa Flood Operation that Hamas launched against the “Israeli” entity in October last year.

“You have ignited a fire that will never be extinguished until we repel you away from our home and our land ... We have prepared for you certain death. The fire you ignited will burn you and be a curse upon you, your settlers, and your army,” a fighter stressed, addressing the occupying entity.

He further mentioned “We say to the criminal enemy that every day of aggression against our family and people in Gaza will double the bill of blood and revenge. There will be nothing in return for the blood but blood. The pain of our prisoners, especially our female prisoners in the prisons of tyranny, will not pass without accountability.”

He was referring to unprecedented hardship that Palestinian women face behind “Israeli” bars, as violations against female prisoners are escalating amid reports of abuse, mistreatment, and deteriorating conditions.

“And we, in the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, tell the oppressive enemy that the river of blood flowing on the land of the Gaza ... will be met with a flood of martyrdom operations that will turn its situation upside down in its own house. It is indeed a battle of victory or martyrdom,” the Hamas fighter further said in the video.

Moreover, the footage presented clips from operations in “Israel” in the early 2000s and the reading of the will of Jafar Muna, the hero who carried out the heroic operation in Tel Aviv at the end of August. “Every day that passes, when in the background there is aggression against our people in Gaza, will double the bill of revenge. The only thing in exchange will be blood,” he said.