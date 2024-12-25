Mikati: Lebanon at War with ‘Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced that the country is at war after “Israel’s” heinous crime of exploding electronic devices for two days in a row, martyring more than 30 people and injuring thousands of others.

Mikati was visiting a hospital where victims of the first wave of explosions were being treated when reports of more detonations came in on Wednesday, according to the prime minister’s office.

“This mass crime... against defenseless people in their homes, who are being killed in this way, is indescribable,” Mikati told journalists.

He insisted that Lebanon is in a state of war with “Israel”.

“This war started about 11 months ago and it is affecting our people in the south where their homes are being destroyed,” he said.

The prime minister again blamed “Israel” for the explosions of electronic devices, claiming that the entity’s “whole history over the past 75 years has been criminal.”

“We are facing an enemy that disregards all international and humanitarian laws, and the question is – can this continue? Where is the UN, whose primary mission is to distribute peace?” Mikati asked.

He added that he had instructed Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib to ensure that the attacks on the country are addressed by the UN Security Council.