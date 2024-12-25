No Script

EU Condemns Attacks in Lebanon, Voices Concern over Risk of Military Escalation

folder_openEurope... access_time3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

The European Union foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has condemned recent explosions of pagers and other communication devices in Lebanon that martyred dozens of people and injured thousands of others.

Explosions targeted pagers and other communication devices across the Arab country on Tuesday and Wednesday, martyring more than 30 people, including two children, and wounded some 3,500 others.

The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah blamed the unprecedented attacks on “Israel”. 

Borrell said, “I firmly condemn today’s new attack via the explosion of a high number of electronic devices across Lebanon, which has caused several casualties and a high number of injuries. Once again, the indiscriminate method used is unacceptable due to the inevitable and heavy collateral damages among civilians, and the broader consequences for the entire population, including fear and terror, and the collapse of hospitals.”

Borrell emphasized European Union's calls on “all stakeholders to avert an all-out war, which would have heavy consequences for the entire region and beyond.”

Tel Aviv has so far declined to comment on the attacks, which have already heightened global concerns that the conflict between “Israel” and Hezbollah could escalate into a full-scale war.

Just hours before the blasts, “Israel” announced it was expanding its objectives in its war against the besieged Gaza Strip to also address its battle against Hezbollah along the Lebanese border.

