Iran to Respond to “Israeli” Heinous Crime against Ambassador in Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

Iran tells the United Nations that it reserves the right to respond to the recent act of sabotage and terrorism by the rogue “Israeli” entity in Lebanon, after its ambassador was injured in one of the explosions in the Arab country.

Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani made the remarks in a letter to the UN Security Council on Wednesday as “Israel’s” criminal and terrorist attacks in Lebanon martyred more than 30 civilians and injured thousands more, including Iran's ambassador to Beirut.

The incident happened after wireless communication devices, known as pagers, exploded in different locations across Lebanon. The explosions were first reported in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Thousands of wireless communication devices of members of Hezbollah exploded in different locations across Lebanon on Tuesday.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will duly follow up on the attack against its ambassador in Lebanon, which resulted in his injury, and reserves its rights under international law to take required measures deemed necessary to respond to such a heinous crime and violation,” Iravani wrote.

He slammed “Israel’s” Tuesday cowardly and vicious terrorist attacks against the Lebanese civilians and the act of aggression against the Arab country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He warned that the “Israeli” entity’s internationally wrongful and terrorist acts aim to escalate tensions in the region and pose threat to regional peace and security.

The Iranian diplomat held the “Israeli” entity responsible for such horrific crimes which he said constitute a flagrant violation of the basic principles and rules of international law, including the UN Charter.

“Western countries, especially the United States as a strategic ally, by their unwavering so-called ironclad support for this regime, bear international responsibility for all the internationally wrongful acts by the occupying [Israeli] regime,” Iravani pointed out.

He reiterated that “Israel’s” heinous, widespread and systematic acts constitute a “crime against humanity” as the entity seeks to kill people and cause great suffering and serious injuries to the civilian population.

It is urgently necessary to address “Israel’s” illegal actions, he emphasized, urging the international community to act swiftly to end the impunity of the entity’s officials.

“The UN Secretary General and the Security Council must condemn unequivocally Israel’s terrorist action and heinous crime against the head of Iran's diplomatic mission in Lebanon,” Iravani said.

They must also censure “Israel’s” violations of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity and its attacks against the Lebanese civilians, he added.

The Iranian envoy called on the UN Security Council to strongly condemn “Israel” for its “malevolent” activities in the region and take decisive action to force the terrorist entity to end all its acts of aggression and terrorism against Lebanon, Syria and Palestine.