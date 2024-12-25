No Script

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, September 18, 2024

3 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Wednesday, September 18, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly on the villages of Majdal Selm and Blida, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled the "Israeli" artillery positions in "Neve Ziv" with a rocket barrage.
  2. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly on the villages of Majdal Selm and Blida, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the headquarters of a company affiliated with the 810th “Hermon” Brigade in the "Habushit" Site with a barrage of Katyusha rockets.
  3. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly on the villages of Majdal Selm and Blida, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the headquarters of the Al-Sahl Battalion in the "Beit Hillel" Barracks with a barrage of Katyusha rockets.
  4. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:30 p.m. the Bayyad Blida with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip IslamicResistance SouthLebanon AlAqsaFlood

Comments

