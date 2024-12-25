- Home
Hezbollah Mourns 20 Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [18/9/2024]
By Al-Ahed News
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.
Allah Almighty is Truthful
With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourns its fighters who were martyred while performing their duties on the path of liberating Al-Quds:
- Martyr Ali Mohammad Sleiman Samhat [Kazem] from Aynata in South Lebanon, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
- Martyr Ahmad Ali Hassan [Malak] from Aitaroun in South Lebanon, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
- Martyr Salim Abbas Shehadeh [Seif Ali] from Maaroub in South Lebanon, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
- Martyr Hassan Adel Jaber [Abu Ali Siraj] from Bani Haiyyan in South Lebanon, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
- Martyr Abbas Hassan Seifeddine [Abu Yasser] from Halbata in the Beqaa, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
- Martyr Ali Hussein Hammoud [Sajed] from Touline in South Lebanon, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
- Martyr Mohammad Ali Alameh [Ali Rida] from Aadloun in South Lebanon, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
- Martyr Ali Ahmad Haidar [Hassan] from Kfar Dane in the Beqaa, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
- Martyr Mohammad Hassan Kourani [Sajed] from Yater in South Lebanon, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
- Martyr Jawad Yasser Abu Khalil [Jihad] from Kaouthariyet El-Rezz in South Lebanon, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
- Martyr Ali Fawwaz Haj Hassan [Ali Al-Karrar] from Shaath in the Beqaa, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
- Martyr Ahmad Ali Lamaa [Rabih] from Aadchit in South Lebanon, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
- Martyr Ali Housni Ziater [Abu Taleb] from Hadath Baalbek in the Beqaa, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
- Martyr Hafez Hussein Ali Melhem [Abu Saleh] from Qabrikha in South Lebanon, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
- Martyr Mohammad Hussein Al-Aarab [Kassem] from Falawi in the Beqaa, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
- Martyr Fadel Abbas Bazzi [Abu Abbas] from Bint Jbeil in South Lebanon, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
- Martyr Abdelmenhem Jamal Abdelmenhem [Malak] from Aitaroun and a resident of Kaouthariyet El-Rezz in South Lebanon, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
- Martyr Ibrahim Abdelkarim Zeineddine [Abu Ali Amir] from Safad El-Battikh in South Lebanon, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
- Martyr Ali Mohammad Tarhini [Haidar] from Ebba in South Lebanon, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
- Martyr Ali Mohammad Shalabi [Baqer] from Kfar Melki in South Lebanon, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
