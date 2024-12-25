No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Hezbollah: We’ll Neither Fear nor Retreat

3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement has vowed steadfastness in its efforts to defend the country in the face of the “Israel’s” increasingly deadly acts of aggression, while promising to exact revenge on the entity.

“We will say this to the Zionist enemy that we will neither fear nor retreat,” head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council His Eminence Sayyed Hashem Safieddine said on Wednesday.

“We warn all of the enemy’s military commanders that the resistance is ready,” he added, speaking during a funeral ceremony held for those of the movement’s members, who had been martyred during its resistance operations.

“Everyone should make sure that the resistance has the upper hand, and can inflict heavy blows on the enemy,” His Eminence stated.

His remarks came a day after explosions targeted pagers throughout the country, claiming the lives of at least 12 people, including two children, and wounding nearly 3,000 others.

“We will surely respond to this terrorist incident,” the Hezbollah official asserted.

“By [taking] these measures, [‘Israeli’ Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu would only display his frustration,” he added, expressing certainty that Netanyahu “will not reach his goals.”

Sayyed Safieddine noted that Hezbollah had struck a number of targets in the occupied Palestinian territories earlier on Wednesday, saying this indicated that the resistance had retained its readiness.

