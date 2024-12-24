Gaza Health Ministry Decries Martyrdom of Palestinian Doctor in ’Israeli’ Detention

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Health Ministry has condemned the martyrdom of a Palestinian doctor during his detention in an “Israeli” jail, calling for “Israel” to be held accountable for its crimes against medical staff in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The ministry made the remarks in a statement on Wednesday, after Dr. Ziad Muhammad al-Dalu, who was detained while performing his duty at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, lost his life in an “Israeli” prison as a result of severe torture.

“The Ministry condemns this heinous crime against Palestinian medical staff, and considers targeting health cadres while performing their humanitarian duty a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and all international conventions,” the statement said.

“The continuation of these violations against health workers is a systematic targeting of the Palestinian people and their institutions, and the ministry stresses the need to hold the ‘Israeli’ occupation accountable before the international community for its crimes against medical staff and civilians,” it added.

Dr. Ziad Muhammad Al-Dalu, deputy director of the internal medicine department at Shifa Hospital, the largest medical facility in Gaza, had been arrested by “Israeli” forces on March 19, 2024.