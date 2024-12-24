No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Hezbollah Mourns 12 Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [17/9/2024]

folder_openMartyrs access_time3 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.

Allah Almighty is Truthful

With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourns its fighters who were martyred while performing their duties on the path of liberating Al-Quds:

  1. Martyr Youssef Madi Allaw [Hadi] from Al-Hafir Al-Tahta in the Beqaa, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
  2. Martyr Hassan Ahmad Mohammad [Mostafa] from Habchit in Akkar, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
  3. Martyr Najib Abed Al-Hussein Alaaeddine [Ali Mazloum] from Majdal Selm in South Lebanon, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
  4. Martyr Hassan Mohammad Yassin [Yamen] from Majdal Selm in South Lebanon, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
  5. Martyr Hussein Ahmad Mantach [Salah] from Kfar Sir in South Lebanon, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
  6. Martyr Mohammad Zakaria Abbas [Haidara] from Jieh in Mount Lebanon, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
  7. Martyr Abbas Bilal Menhem [Mirza Mahdi] from Sohmor in Western Beqaa, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
  8. Martyr Mohammad Mahdi Ali Ammar [Zolfiqar] from Bourj Al-Barajneh in Beirut’s Southern Suburb, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
  9. Martyr Hussein Ali Alaaeddine [Zakaria] from Majdal Selm in South Lebanon, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
  10. Martyr Hussein Ayoub Fakih [Baqer] from Burj Al-Shemali in South Lebanon, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
  11. Martyr Abbas Fadel Yassin [Abu Al-Fadel] from Zuqaq al-Blat in Beirut, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
  12. Martyr Mahdi Abbas Samhat [Jawad Maatouk] from Al-Tiri in South Lebanon, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.

