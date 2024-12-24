No Script

IAEA Chief Visits Iran’s Nuclear Industry, Hails Progress

folder_openIran access_time3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA], has highlighted Iran's notable advancements in the nuclear sector.

During a visit to Iran’s pavilion at the 68th IAEA General Conference in Vienna, Grossi commended the Islamic Republic for its significant progress in various areas of nuclear technology.

He noted improvements in radiopharmaceuticals, stable isotopes and the agricultural and medical industries, underscoring the country’s achievements in these fields.

He also expressed hope that Iran will continue to make further nuclear achievements

Meanwhile, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI], Behrouz Kamalvandi, says the IAEA chief is set to visit Tehran sometime in the near future, but said no specific date has been fixed for his trip yet.

AEOI spokesman expressed hope that Grossi’s visit would yield positive results for Iran, serve its national interests and resolve the outstanding safeguards issues between Tehran and the UN nuclear agency.

Iran says it will continue to cooperate with the IAEA to resolve disputed issues surrounding its nuclear program, rejecting media reports and statements by Western government officials suggesting Tehran is not willing to cooperate with the UN nuclear agency because it has not benefited from the 2015 nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA].

