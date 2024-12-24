Taiwan’s Gold Apollo: Pagers Used in Lebanon Terror Attack “Made in Hungary”

By Staff, Agencies

Taiwanese company Gold Apollo has revealed that the pagers used in the deadly “Israeli” terrorist attack in Lebanon on Tuesday were manufactured by a Hungarian firm. The company had authorized its brand to be placed on these devices..

The company made the remarks in a statement on Wednesday, identifying the firm as BAC Consulting KFT based in the Hungarian capital Budapest.

“According to the cooperation agreement, we authorize BAC to use our brand trademark for product sales in designated regions, but the design and manufacturing of the products are solely the responsibility of BAC,” the statement read.

The company also took down an advertisement specifying the pagers’ features from its website after the attack.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs for the self-ruled island likewise tried to distance the company from the attack.

It said the company had exported 260,000 of the pagers mainly to European and American countries from early 2022 until August this year, and claimed that it had no records of direct exports of the devices to Lebanon.

A day earlier, explosives planted in the AR-924 pagers went off across various locations throughout Lebanon, killing at least 12 people, including an 8-year-old girl, and wounding nearly 3,000 others.

According to Lebanon’s Health Minister Firas Abiad, many of the wounded had received severe injuries to the eyes and others had limbs amputated.

The Lebanese government and the country’s Hezbollah resistance movement have held the “Israeli” entity squarely responsible for the deadly aggression, with the latter warning the entity about “severe reckoning” for the atrocity.

“Israel” has declined to comment on the attack.

“Israeli” media reports said the “Israeli” entity contacted Washington before the terrorist attack and said that “Israel” was going to carry out “an operation” in Lebanon soon.